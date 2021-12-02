Alec Baldwin: ‘I didn’t pull the trigger’ of gun on ‘Rust’ set

CNN

Alec Baldwin told ABC News he never pulled the trigger of the gun that shot director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

“The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger,” Baldwin said in an excerpt released Wednesday from the sit-down interview — his first since the October shooting.

When asked why he pointed the gun at Hutchins and pulled the trigger when that wasn’t in the script, Baldwin said, “I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never.”

Baldwin also said he has no idea how a live bullet got in the Colt .45 revolver he used in the scene. “Someone put a live bullet in the gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property,” he said.

An emotional Baldwin visibly fights back tears when talking about Hutchins.