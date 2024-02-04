Alvin Bragg Defends Release Of Illegal Aliens Who Attacked NYPD Officers

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg defended his decision to release — without bail — the illegal aliens accused of attacking an NYPD officer in an incident that has sparked nationwide outrage. At least four of the suspects allegedly involved in the attack are believed to have boarded a bus for California, where they are then expected to flee to Mexico, according to a report from the New York Post.

On Saturday, Bragg spoke for the first time since the January 27 incident where two officers were assaulted by a group of men near a shelter for illegal aliens.

“In Manhattan, we don’t tolerate or accept assaults on police officers. I watched the tape this week. Despicable behavior. It sickened me and outraged me,” he said. When asked why four of the men, who authorities have identified as illegal aliens, were released without bail, Bragg said his office lacked evidence to do so.

“While the video is shocking and disturbing, in order to secure convictions in a court of law, it is essential that we conclusively identify each defendant,” he said.

The officers were attempting to disperse a disorderly crowd outside an illegal alien shelter when the attack occurred, NYPD officials said. “In a court of law, our profound obligation is to make sure we have right people charged with the right crimes. I don’t think New Yorkers want to charge the wrong person,” Bragg told reporters.

Police are still searching for additional suspects connected with the attack. Seven men have already been charged with assaulting an officer and obstruction.

According to a report from the New York Post, four of the defendants may have already fled the city after hopping on a bus bound for California. The men allegedly gave fake names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps asylum seekers and illegal aliens get out of the city.