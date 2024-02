“The average Canadian is just dreaming about affording food”

“A quarter of Canadians are now borrowing money just for essentials like eating”

“Now Canadians are borrowing up a storm because they can’t afford the higher prices that you’ve imposed on them”

“The price of coffee… pic.twitter.com/wawudYAoCY

— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) February 4, 2024