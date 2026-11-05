AMBULANCE DRIVER JAILED FOR FILMING THE AZOV TORTURE HOUSE Viktor En, the ambulance driver who arrived with Valentina Molodaya at the Azov house in Petropavlovskaya Borshchagovka near Kiev, has been ordered held in custody without bail. Investigators allege he filmed the house, which they describe as a military site.

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