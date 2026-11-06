Israeli Forces Kill 12-Year-Old Boy in Central Gaza

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

A 12-year-old boy was among at least seven Palestinians reported killed by Israeli attacks across Gaza on Thursday, as the Israeli military continues its constant violations of the US-backed ceasefire deal.

The boy, identified as Adnan Tariq al-Qrinawi, was hit by a bullet while playing outside near his family’s residence in central Gaza, according to an eyewitness speaking to the Anadolu Agency. His body was brought to the al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, where footage shows the boy’s relatives mourning him.

Footage from the morgue at the al-Aqwda Hospital shows Palestinians mourning 12-year-old Adnan Tariq al-Qrinawi (Anadolu Agency via Reuters Connect)

Israeli forces still kill children in Gaza nearly every day despite the so-called ceasefire, and many are hit by bullets while outside their tents or other shelters. According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks killed at least 23 children in October, who were among 143 Palestinians killed throughout the month.

Palestinians casualties on Thursday also included a woman who was shot dead by Israeli forces in the al-Mawasi tent camp near Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to the Palestinians news agency WAFA.

Two other Palestinians were killed by separate Israeli strikes in central Gaza. On Thursday evening, an Israeli airstrike hit a group of Palestinians in Gaza City, killing at least three and wounding several others.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday that since the ceasefire agreement was signed in October 2025, the IDF has killed at least 1,602 Palestinians in Gaza and wounded 5,799.