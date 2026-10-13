American is 37 years old, she had a heart attack 2 weeks ago

She has Cigna for her health insurance and they just mailed her a letter saying “after carefully reviewing the information, we determined the service is not medically necessary.” Her bill is $110,000 for staying in the ER for 2 days

“They don’t think that saving my life was medically necessary — My total bill so far is currently at $110,000, is how much it costs to save my life. I’m sure there’s more bills coming still, but Cigna doesn’t think that it was medically necessary”

We need health insurance reform and we need it right now in America. Our entire medical system has been turned into a for profit scam

Just know if something like this happens to you, there is Federal Law that essentially says it has to be covered

Federal law under the ACA and No Surprises Act rules requires coverage of emergency services based on the prudent layperson standard: whether a reasonable person with average knowledge of health and medicine, looking at the symptoms at the time, would believe immediate care was needed to avoid serious harm

This just shows that coverage for this woman should have never been denied

Health insurance companies are out of control

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 13, 2026