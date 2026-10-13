As US Backs Saudi War, US Embassy Says Americans Have Been Arrested in Saudi Arabia for Social Media Posts, Photographing Attacks

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

As the US is strongly supporting Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen, the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia has issued a warning to US citizens that Americans have been arrested inside the country for social media posts critical of the Saudi government and for taking photos of recent attacks.

Arrests for social media posts inside Saudi Arabia aren’t a new development, as the US has been warning its citizens for years about the practice and the fact that some arrests have led to 45-year prison sentences. A 24-year-old Sri Lankan migrant worker is currently facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia for a Facebook comment the government deemed “blasphemous” despite him deleting it and apologizing.

“Saudi authorities may detain you if they consider your social media posts or other online activity to be critical, offensive, or disruptive to the public order,” the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia said in a travel advisory issued on Monday.

Smoke rises from a fire at the Aramco refinery south of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 3, 2026. Picture taken with a mobile phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

“Some US citizens have been arrested for past social media activity, including comments posted while outside of Saudi Arabia. This may include posting, re-posting, or liking comments critical of the Saudi government or its leaders and policies. This also may apply to comments about public life or religion in Saudi Arabia,” the advisory added.

In a separate security alert, the Embassy noted that Americans have been detained over the policy concerning the current attacks the kingdom is facing from Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, in Yemen.

“Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior continues to warn that ‘filming, publishing, or sharing information related to counter missiles and drones and their impact sites exposes you to legal liability.’ American citizens have been detained for taking photos of recent events. Visitors and residents are subject to local laws while in Saudi Arabia,” the Embassy said.

In the travel advisory, the Embassy also noted that Americans in Saudi Arabia have faced exit bans that have lasted many years and that some have been detained in the country for years without charges. “You are subject to Saudi Arabia’s local laws when traveling in the country. The US government cannot guarantee your release if you are detained or arrested abroad,” the Embassy said.

The warnings highlight the human rights situation inside Saudi Arabia, a close US ally, as supporters of the US war with Iran often present the conflict as a humanitarian intervention. Saudi Arabia is also killing scores of civilians in its bombing campaign in Yemen, which the US is supporting by providing intelligence and refueling Saudi warplanes.