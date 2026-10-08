American lives in Virginia, ‘The Data Center capital of the world’

She shows 2 electric bills. Two years ago her bill was $302. Her bill today is $450

Her energy usage is the same, only a 9% increase in usage. The “energy service supply” charge skyrocketed. It went from a power generation, fuel and transmission charge in August 2024 of $190.11 to this year they’re $336.68

I have researched and found that this is a direct results of data centers and it’s widespread in her area in Virginia

A 2026 review of Dominion power company bills found a typical household bill up about 38% since 2022 because of the data center boom, energy grid updates and environmental mandates

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 7, 2026