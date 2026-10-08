Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill at Least Four Palestinians as Relentless Attacks Continue

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli attacks continued to pound Gaza on Wednesday, October 7, the day that marks three years since the Hamas attack on southern Israel and the start of Israel’s genocidal campaign in the Strip.

According to the Anadolu Agency, at least four Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire across Gaza. Among those killed was Mohammed Tammous, a Gaza Civil Defense volunteer, who was killed in northern Gaza while attempting to rescue people injured by a previous Israeli strike, the Quds News Network reported.

“The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip mourns the loss of rescue worker Mohammed Mohammed Tamous, who volunteered to provide humanitarian aid to his people since the start of the Israeli war of annihilation on the Gaza Strip,” the Gaza Civil Defense said in a post on Telegram.

Footage of the funeral for Mohammed Tamous (EFE via Reuters Connect)

“Mohammed Tamous was critically wounded last night while rushing to the aid of the injured in the area of ​​Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza Strip, and his death was announced this morning,” the post added.

Anadolu reported that three other Palestinians, including a 17-year-old boy and a man in his 60s, were killed by separate Israeli attacks near Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said in its daily update, released about midday Gaza time, that, over the previous 24 hours, Israeli attacks killed four Palestinians and another person died of wounds sustained by a previous Israeli attack. The ministry said another 11 people were injured.

Since the so-called ceasefire deal was signed nearly one year ago on October 9, 2025, the ministry has recorded the Israeli killing of 1,467 Palestinians and the injury of 5,161, as the IDF has constantly violated the agreement. The US continues to back Israel’s attacks despite announcing several months ago that Hamas had agreed to a US-backed disarmament proposal.

The ministry’s death toll since October 7, 2023, has reached 74,250, which accounts only for violent deaths, and several studies have found that it’s likely a significant undercount and that the real violent death toll could exceed 100,000.