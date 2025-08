Sallie Mae is a student loan company

American shows a $40k dollar student loan payback amount turns into $118,305.59

You pay over $77k dollars just in interest. This is pure insanity and interest terms like this be federally illegal

“Sallie Mae really got me out here fighting… pic.twitter.com/CNhKapNjhR

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 6, 2025