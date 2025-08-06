Videos Show Gaza Leveled by Israel With U.S.-Supplied Bombs

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Guardian and ITV News have released aerial footage revealing the complete and total devastation wrecked upon the civilian population of Gaza by the Jewish state with US-supplied bombs.

The videos were taken from Jordanian planes as they flew over the Strip to drop aid for the Palestinians — whom Israel has been actively trying to starve into submission.

From The Guardian, “A wasteland of rubble, dust and graves: how Gaza looks from the sky”:

Seen from the air, Gaza looks like the ruins of an ancient civilisation, brought to light after centuries of darkness. A patchwork of concrete shapes and shattered walls, neighbourhoods scattered with craters, rubble and roads that lead nowhere. The remnants of cities wiped out. But here, there has been no natural disaster and no slow passage of time. Gaza was a bustling, living place until less than two years ago, for all the challenges its residents endured even then. Its markets were crowded, its streets were full of children. That Gaza is gone – not buried under volcanic ash, not erased by history, but razed by an Israeli military campaign that has left behind a place that looks like the aftermath of an apocalypse. The Guardian was granted permission on Tuesday to travel onboard a Jordanian military aircraft providing aid. Israel announced last week that it had resumed coordinated humanitarian airdrops over Gaza, following mounting international pressure over severe shortages of food and medical supplies, which has reached such a crisis point that a famine is now unfolding there. The flight offered not only a chance to witness three tonnes of aid – far from sufficient – dropped over the famine-stricken strip but also a rare opportunity to observe, albeit from above, a territory that has been largely sealed off from the international media since 7 October and the subsequent offensive launched by Israel. Following the Hamas-led attacks that day, Israel barred foreign journalists from entering Gaza – an unprecedented move in the history of modern conflict, marking one of the rare moments that reporters have been denied access to an active war zone.

ITV News has more:

Note how ITV News (at around 2:55) attempts to shift the blame for the war crimes committed here by the Jewish state onto “humanity” at large.

They also push the Israeli propaganda campaign seeking to solely scapegoat “Netanyahu” for the crimes Israel is committing in Gaza — ignoring the fact these war crimes have the overwhelming support of the Israeli public.

While humanity looks on at what Israel is doing in Gaza with disgust and horror, Israelis are literally reveling in the destruction — openly and shamelessly.

The decision to level Gaza was the execution of a deliberate plan, drawn up long before October 7th, to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians by rendering their homeland uninhabitable.

This is one of the worst war crimes in modern-day history, and that’s why Israel’s hasbara agents must constantly cite the bombings of Dresden, Hiroshima and Nagasaki to justify their act of genocide.

Despite leveling most of the Strip, Israel still hasn’t defeated Hamas and is now considering a “full occupation” of Gaza for the indefinite future.