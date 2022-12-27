An ‘Atmospheric River’ Is About To Slam The West With Feet Of Snow

Unofficial Networks – by Matt Lorelli

Our guy, meteorologist Chris Tomer, is forecasting DEEP snowfall totals across the American west thanks to an atmospheric river of moisture.

Here are forecasted snowfall totals for notable ski resorts across the region:

Mammoth Mountain, CA: 71 inches

Lake Tahoe, CA/NV: 49 inches

Alta Ski Area, UT: 47 inches

Mount Shasta, CA: 43 inches

Silverton, CO: 33 inches

Mount Bachelor, OR: 29 inches

Give Tomer’s full Mountain Weather forecast a watch below, and get stoked for an awesome storm on the way!

