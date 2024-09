An Israeli soldier from the 401st Brigade posted footage on his private account showing the killing of a civilian who was standing on the balcony of his home, simply enjoying the view of the sea in Gaza city.

Exclusive | An Israeli soldier from the 401st Brigade posted footage on his private account showing the killing of a civilian who was standing on the balcony of his home, simply enjoying the view of the sea in Gaza city. pic.twitter.com/zPHHkgAbCp — Younis Tirawi | يونس (@ytirawi) September 15, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet