Israel Kills 88 Palestinians in Gaza Over Three Days

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Israeli forces have killed at least 88 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip over the past three days, according to numbers released by Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said on Sunday that 24 Palestinians were killed and 57 were wounded in the previous 24-hour period, bringing its death toll since October 7, 2023, to 41,206 and the number of wounded to 95,337.

On Saturday, the ministry said that Israel’s assault killed 64 Palestinians and wounded 155 in the previous 48-hour period. “Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

The numbers from Gaza’s Health Ministry are considered a low estimate since they don’t include Palestinians who are missing and presumed dead under the rubble, which was previously estimated to be 10,000. It’s also unclear how many indirect deaths have been caused by the Israeli siege.

Palestinians inspect their destroyed homes after the Israeli aircraft targeted an entire residential block in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City (Mahmoud Issa / SOPA Images via Reuters Connect)

Israel’s strikes on Gaza over the weekend included a Saturday attack that targeted a home in the al-Tuffah neighborhood in eastern Gaza City, which killed 11, including women and children.

“We have recovered the bodies of 11 martyrs, including four children and three women after an Israeli warplane hit a three-story house of the Bustan family,” said Mahmud Bassal, spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense. “Several families had taken refuge in the house targeted with a single missile without any prior warning.”

The Biden administration continues to support the genocidal slaughter in Gaza by providing weapons to the Israeli military. A senior Israeli Air Force official recently acknowledged that without the US military aid, Israel would not be able to sustain operations in Gaza for more than a few months.