An Israeli soldier shares a video on his Facebook account featuring explosive devices weighing 4 tons that are intended for use in the destruction of the city of Khan Younis, Gaza.

An Israeli soldier shares a video on his Facebook account featuring explosive devices weighing 4 tons that are intended for use in the destruction of the city of Khan Younis, Gaza.

