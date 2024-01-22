An Israeli soldier shares a video on his Facebook account featuring explosive devices weighing 4 tons that are intended for use in the destruction of the city of Khan Younis, Gaza.

  1. “The West Is Enabling the Most Transparent Genocide in Human History.”
    — Richard Falk

    Transparent, adjective: Easy to perceive or detect.

    Anyone with a speck of brain-cells can see this horrendous GENOCIDE. Their silence pierces the ears of the un-silent. They are the body-robots who won’t point at evil, let alone help to destroy it.

    Old quote: “Comes a time when silence is betrayal.” That time has come and the silent ones are the TRAITORS!!

