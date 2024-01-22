An Israeli soldier shares a video on his Facebook account featuring explosive devices weighing 4 tons that are intended for use in the destruction of the city of Khan Younis, Gaza. pic.twitter.com/dZoUkA75KK
— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 21, 2024
One thought on "An Israeli soldier shares a video on his Facebook account featuring explosive devices weighing 4 tons that are intended for use in the destruction of the city of Khan Younis, Gaza."
“The West Is Enabling the Most Transparent Genocide in Human History.”
— Richard Falk
Transparent, adjective: Easy to perceive or detect.
Anyone with a speck of brain-cells can see this horrendous GENOCIDE. Their silence pierces the ears of the un-silent. They are the body-robots who won’t point at evil, let alone help to destroy it.
Old quote: “Comes a time when silence is betrayal.” That time has come and the silent ones are the TRAITORS!!
