Andrew Kalen talks with Ben Shapiro about how Jews should and do Have a dual loyalty with Israel
Are you seeing how this is a problem? pic.twitter.com/wVSm223yte
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 3, 2024
One thought on “Andrew Kalen talks with Ben Shapiro about how Jews should and do Have a dual loyalty with Israel”
So, it occurs to him that “we should all have a dual loyalty to Israel…”
Well AndyBoy, you don’t speak for “all.” And I’d never be loyal to that which is my greatest threat. My only loyalty is to good people and The Bill of Rights meant to protect us. Go away, Andy.
