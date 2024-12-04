Australia Expands Digital ID Ambitions with New Legislation

By Didi Rankovic – Reclaim The Net

The Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS) is about to be expanded with legislation that came into force on December 1, building in three more phases on the existing digital ID base, the myID app.

By the end of 2026, this process, started with myID which currently includes close to 200 government services, should be complete. As of now, participation is voluntary, and the second phase that starts next month will let state digital ID providers join AGDIS if approved by the regulator.

In the next two phases, slated to start by December 2026, the private sector will be able to join as well, and some of those as banks and telecommunications companies.

Lastly, accredited private sector, attribute, and exchange providers will have the same opportunity, the Australian government has announced, and explained that the accreditation process will span all four phases.

Some of those who already enjoy this status are Mastercard and Australia Post.

All these applications will go to the digital ID regulator, and as of December 1, the main one will be the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

The Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC) will be in charge of issues related to privacy in the context of digital ID. The Australian government promises that the scheme will benefit all of the country’s economy – while also improving not only governance but also privacy.

And, those developing digital government services will now have to comply with the second version of the Digital Service Standard, consisting of ten criteria (the first version featured 13). These standards are a part of the Digital Experience Policy.

The key ones boil down to interoperability, inclusivity, and monitoring the service they developed, while user experience is expected to be “intuitive.”

Some, if not most of the criteria, as listed in the government announcement, are exceptionally vague: for example, “do no harm,” “(don’t) reinvent the wheel,” and “keep it relevant.”

But, for some clarity, standards developers are given “guidance” and pointed in the direction of laws that might clarify the requirements.

The other seven criteria are: have clear intent, know your user, leave no one behind, connect services, build trust in design, innovate with purpose, and monitor your service.