ANDY NGO REPORTS: Portland BLM-Antifa rioter convicted for killing infant son by Andy Ngo and Joshua Young

Dakota Kurtis Means, a 23-year-old man who was federally convicted for his role in a 2020 Portland BLM-Antifa riot, was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and first-degree criminal mistreatment over the death of his three-month-old son.Means was originally charged by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office with child mistreatment, assault, and two counts of second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in 2021 before being allowed to plead down to lesser charges. The infant was taken to Randall Children’s Hospital on April 17, 2021 and died from the brain injury in June.

The baby, Hunter Means, was found limp in Means’ north Portland apartment and the medical examiner determined the infant died of blunt force trauma to the head resulting in a fractured skull and brain bleed. The doctor’s examination also showed that the boy had suffered previous abuse as his ribs had been fractured prior to his death.

Dakota Means was a regular participant of the BLM-Antifa riots in Portland in 2020

Means was a regular at the 2020 BLM-Antifa riots in Portland. In July 2020, The Post Millennial’s senior editor Andy Ngo recorded him committing arson outside the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse along with Gabriel Agard-Berryhill, an 18-year-old who was later federally convicted for throwing a bomb at the courthouse during a riot. For that entire month, thousands of far-left rioters surrounded the courthouse night after night in an attempt to burn it down.

Dakota Means (right) moved debris onto a fire during a BLM-Antifa riot in Portland in July 2020. Photo: Andy Ngo

Antifa and far-left extremists sieged the Mark O. Hatfield courthouse in downtown Portland for an entire month in July 2020. Photo: Andy Ngo In January 2021, Means was federally convicted for “forcibly assaulting, impeding, and intimidating a federal employee” outside the federal courthouse on Aug. 24, 2020. In that incident, Means followed an employee heading into the courthouse, yelling obscenities at the worker. Means was carrying a paintball gun but shouted, “It’s a paintball gun now, but it’s going to be an AR later.” He was sentenced to one year of probation and given credit for 30 days served in jail. By March 2021, the courts had noted he was in noncompliance of his release conditions. “The one time I interacted with him he was having violent verbal outbursts at everyone around him and anyone who attracted his attention was subject to threats and menacing behavior,” says Chelly Boufferrache, an independent journalist who crossed paths with Means during the 2020 riots. “He told both [journalist Nancy Rommelmann] and I to ‘get off my block, you white b—es.” Rommelmann tweeted on Twitter: “Just now learning the dude (he later swung a metal rod at me) murdered his infant son. So terrible.” According to Oregon state court records, Means has a criminal history that includes a prior felony conviction of unauthorized use of a vehicle and a felony assault case that was dropped by prosecutors in 2020.

District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s Office said in a statement that Means will be moved from the county jail to the Oregon Department of Corrections for the duration of his sentence.