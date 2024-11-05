Anticipating Post-Election Riots, Blue Cities Batten Down the Hatches

By ARMAGEDDON PROSE – Zerohedge
Portland, Washington D.C., et al. are preparing for election day the way southern states might brace for an incoming Category V hurricane.
However, the destructive force in this case is not Mother Nature but rather a mob of leftist hooligans ready to be unleashed should Trump pull off what looks like a very possible win, even with all of the fraud baked into the election cake.
Back in 2016, when Trump won the first time, mobs of pitchfork leftists — some in pink pussy hats, some in black, great respecters of Democracy™ one and all — took to the streets to express their rage at a democratic outcome to a democratic election.
Via BBC, November 11, 2016 (emphasis added):
“Overnight protests against the election of Donald Trump as US president turned violent in Portland, Oregon.
About 4,000 demonstrators gathered in the centre of the western city. Some smashed shop and car windows, threw firecrackers and set rubbish alight…
The protesters, mainly young people, say a Trump presidency would create deep divisions along racial and gender lines.”
And if you’re a sweet summer child who finds yourself expecting any relief from the so-called leadership of the Democrat Party/Deep State — understanding that most of this well-informed audience is not so naïve — let not yourself be deluded.
Here is Tim Walz’s wife, possibly literally psychopathic, with what someone once described to me as “pharmaceutical eyes,” describing the pseudo-sexual ecstasy she felt watching Minneapolis burn in 2020, recalling that she left the windows open in her Ivory Tower to soak in the smells of the burning tires.
For Equity™.
All that to say: we ought to expect things to get hairy in the next couple of weeks, and also that the governing authorities will do whatever they can to fully capitalize on the chaos they themselves have sown.
Anyone else pissed off and annoyed at people, including alternative media sites saying, “Vote like your life depends on it!” or “Your vote could be the deciding vote” or my personal favorite, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain!”?
If dead people can vote, then what’s the point of me voting?
If illegals and others can vote without ID, then what’s the point of me voting?
If half of the machines stop working or switch people’s vote whenever they feel like it, then what’s the point of me voting?
If mail in ballots are burnt or misplaced and therefore don’t count, then what’s the point of me voting?
If the whole voting system is broken, then WHAT THE F*CK IS THE POINT OF ANYONE VOTING!!!!????
OMG, people! Use your F&CKING BRAINS!!!
You can’t fix a broken system by working within that same system! The whole thing needs to be scrapped and replaced.
The government claims the “border is broken”, but they never talk about how to fix it because they don’t want to fix it.
The people and the government claim the election system is broken, yet they continue to telling everyone to VOTE IN THAT SAME BROKEN SYSTEM WITHOUT EVER TRYING TO FIX IT!!!
To those who say, “if you don’t vote, you can’t complain”, I say, “if I don’t vote, I can complain because I’m still dumbfounded that there are still stupid people out there like you who are voting in an election system that is not only broken but is also fraudulent and instead of seeking to fix the system, you still go out and parrot to everyone that they should vote again even though they know without a doubt that every President that got elected in our generation has won by cheating, especially the last election!”
So F$CK YOU voter shills and I hope you get what you deserve because I will not hang for your stupidity as I will be the one DOING all the hanging for YOUR stupidity!