Antisemitism Czar Scolds WashPost for ‘Fostering Antisemitism’ by Reporting on Jewish Donors Pushing Protest Crackdown

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

US Antisemitism Czar Deborah Lipstadt used her bully pulpit on Tuesday to scold the Washington Post for publishing a factual story exposing how wealthy Jewish donors were part of a secret group chat which pushed NYC Mayor Eric Adams to crackdown on pro-Palestine protests.

The Post published a bombshell story in May based off leaked chatlogs detailing how over a dozen Jewish billionaires working secretly in concert with the Israeli government were part of a private WhatsApp group chat which conspired to push New York City Mayor Eric Adams to crackdown on pro-Palestine protests at Columbia University.

The Post’s report revealed how many of the most prominent Jewish billionaires and multimillionaires in America worked together in secret to advance Israeli interests on multiple fronts, suppress Americans’ free speech rights, reward politicians who do their bidding with donations and hide their connections with the Israeli government.

“The chat was initiated by a staffer for billionaire and real estate magnate Barry Sternlicht” and members of the group ranged from “Kind snack company founder Daniel Lubetzky, hedge fund manager Daniel Loeb, billionaire Len Blavatnik and real estate investor Joseph Sitt” to “Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and Joshua Kushner, founder of Thrive Capital and brother of Jared Kushner, former president Donald Trump’s son-in-law,” the Post reported.

Lipstadt told the Post’s associate editor Jonathan Capehart that the notion that Jews control various aspects of our society is not just a “conspiracy theory” but a “conspiracy myth.”

“I don’t want to suggest that there’s any truth to this myth of Jewish control, of all sorts of power, power in all sorts of areas of the society,” Lipstadt said. “Now, remember there might be any Jews involved in a particular profession, in a particular area of culture or whatever — but that’s not the Jews.”

“Anybody who knows the Jewish community … know that ‘two Jews, three opinions,’ there is no ‘the control’ of any aspects of the society,” she continued.

“You know, people often say Jews control the universities because they’re such large donors. If that were the case, what we’ve seen on the university campus, both in this country and abroad — I just returned from two weeks in Scandinavia — wouldn’t be happening,” Lipstadt said.

Just minutes after suggesting Jews would shut down campus protests if they were in power, Lipstadt scolded the Post for helping “foster” “antisemitism” by reporting on leaked chat logs which showed powerful Jewish donors did organize to shut down pro-Palestine protests at Columbia.

“Not to knock my host, the Washington Post, or the media,” Lipstadt said, “but the media group, the media in general, and even the Washington Post, to a certain degree, in particular, has often fostered that view, fostered that — I don’t think consciously — I’m not suggesting that at all, ‘Let’s spread antisemitism,’ but when it talks about Jewish interests, when it talks about rich, powerful Jews forced the New York City police to bring down the encampment … I worry.”

Lipstadt said antisemitism is not just a “threat to democracy” but to “national security.”

“It’s not just a threat to democracy,” she said. “It’s a threat to national security and national stability. Bad actors, malign influencers, be they — influencers, be they other governments, be they NGOs, be they terrorist organizations, be they people with active internet, you know, bots, etcetera, use this issue of antisemitism as a way of stirring up the pot, as a way of creating hostility between groups, as a way of making democracies look like failed states.”

You can watch the full interview below: