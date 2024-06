Hezbollah launched a massive salvo of rockets on the non-evacuated areas Israelis can be seen fleeing in fear

⚡️BREAKING Hezbollah launched a massive salvo of rockets on the non-evacuated areas Israelis can be seen fleeing in fear pic.twitter.com/3X8v9e8O32 — Iran Observer (@IranObserver0) June 11, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet