AOC Falsely Claims Kamala Harris ‘Working Tirelessly to Secure a Ceasefire’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) falsely claimed at the Democratic National Convention that Vice President Kamala Harris is “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza” — even though Harris’s own campaign is actively touting her one-sided commitment to the Jewish state.

“After grassroots pressure, AOC said in March that the Biden admin is complicit in an “unfolding genocide” in Gaza,” Aaron Mate commented Tuesday on X. “Now given a primetime appearance at the DNC [on Monday night], AOC forgets the whole genocide thing and falsely claims that Kamala Harris ‘is working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.’ ”

“This came on the same day that the Biden-Harris admin pulled off their latest ceasefire scam that lets Israel dictate the terms,” he added. “What an insult to Palestinians and everyone else actually working tirelessly to pressure the genocide-complicit, ceasefire-blocking admin that AOC is whitewashing.”

The official TikTok account of the Harris campaign promoted the lie to their overwhelmingly pro-Palestine audience on TikTok:

The Biden-Harris regime is actually actively preparing for war with Israel’s enemies and put forward a one-sided “ceasefire” proposal full of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s demands only for propaganda purposes.

This is basically the same bait-and-switch Harris pulled on her followers in March.

In July, Harris met with Netanyahu and pledged her “unwavering commitment” to Israel while only offering the Palestinians her “concern.”

Just days ago, the Biden-Harris regime approved a massive $20 billion arms sale to Israel to help them massacre Palestinians and prepare for war with Iran and Lebanon.

The Harris campaign went on record to the New York Times two weeks ago to state that “she does not support an arms embargo on Israel.”

While Harris’s campaign was busy spreading the lie that she’s “working tirelessly to secure a ceasefire,” her “Jewish outreach chief” and other allies were busy telling the Israeli media that she’s going to do everything the Jewish state demands.

From The Times of Israel, “Harris won’t cut or condition aid to Israel, former aide says”:

A Kamala Harris administration will not cut or condition US security assistance to Israel, her former aide says during a panel on the sidelines of the Democratic National Convention. Jewish Democratic Council of America CEO Halie Soifer, who previously served as Harris’s national security adviser in the Senate, notes that the Biden-Harris administration has approved more aid to Israel in the past six months — $15 billion — than any other administration ever. Also speaking on the panel organized by the American Jewish Committee is Rep. Brad Schneider who says he spoke yesterday with the Harris campaign’s new Jewish outreach chief, Ilan Goldenberg, who assured him that the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee would oppose a return to the Iran nuclear deal.

The Democrats’ new party platform also pledges their “ironclad” commitment to Israel, as Antiwar reports:

On Monday, delegates at the Democratic National Convention voted to adopt the party’s new 2024 platform, which vows “ironclad” support for Israel amid its US-backed genocidal war in Gaza. “President Biden and Vice President Harris believe a strong, secure, and democratic Israel is vital to the interests of the United States,” the platform reads. “Their commitment to Israel’s security, its qualitative military edge, its right to defend itself, and the 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is ironclad.” The 2016 Memorandum of Understanding is an agreement reached under the Obama administration that committed the US to providing Israel with $3.8 billion in military aid each year from 2019 to 2028.

Harris has been Israel First throughout her political career and there’s zero reason to believe her position will change if she’s installed as president.