The general depopulation via mRNA gene modifying injections misrepresented as vaccines was not an end in itself.

By Robin Monotii

It was a precursor to a localised genocide, the one we are seeing in Palestine. In this way, the real reason for Covid was Palestine now, then Iran, then China if the system has not imploded already by then.

It is naïve to think the globalists wanted depopulation as an end in itself, rather than as a means to facilitate the accomplishments of genocide & war with as little opposition as possible.

That’s why you can’t separate Covid from Palestine and still understand the bigger picture.

Dr Feroze Sidhwa and Dr Perlmuter on what they saw in Gaza:

