. @AOC lays out the new Dem talking points on men in women’s spaces: “We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are under age, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl.”

.@AOC lays out the new Dem talking points on men in women’s spaces: “We are talking about opening up all women and girls to genital examinations when they are under age, potentially just because someone can point to someone and say, I don’t think you are a girl.” pic.twitter.com/zHPuwOyh6p — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 5, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet