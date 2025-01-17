AP: Biden Won’t Enforce TikTok Ban He Signed Into Law

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A US official told the AP on Thursday that President Biden is not going to enforce the TikTok ban he signed into law and will be passing the buck to President-elect Donald Trump.

From AP, “Biden won’t enforce TikTok ban, official says, leaving fate of app to Trump”:

President Joe Biden won’t enforce a ban on the social media app TikTok that is set to take effect a day before he leaves office on Monday, a U.S. official said Thursday, leaving its fate in the hands of President-elect Donald Trump. Congress last year, in a law signed by Biden, required that TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance divest the company by Jan. 19, a day before the presidential inauguration. The official said the outgoing administration was leaving the implementation of the law — and the potential enforcement of the ban — to Trump. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal Biden administration thinking. Trump, who once called to ban the app, has since pledged to keep it available in the U.S., though his transition team has not said how they intend to accomplish that. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration and be granted a prime seating location on the dais as the president-elect’s national security adviser signals that the incoming administration may take steps to “keep TikTok from going dark.”

One of Trump’s major donors is TikTok investor Jeff Yass, who undoubtedly does not want the site shut down.

Trump floated using an executive order to try and stop the ban but that’s not likely to work as the bill was passed by Congress and signed into law by the President. Biden’s going to use the provision in the law allowing for the president to delay the ban by 90 days to give ByteDance more time to find a buyer but there’s nothing in there which says the president can cancel the ban altogether.

TikTok last year threatened that they would just shut the app down if the US government insisted they sell it.

The Wall Street Journal reported in March 2024 that a group of Zionist investors led by former Activision CEO Bobby Kotick and OpenAI’s Sam Altman were scheming to buy TikTok once the sale is forced. CNBC also reported at the time that former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, another diehard Zionist, is organizing a team of investors to buy the site once it’s banned. It was reported earlier this week that Elon Musk could buy the site but TikTok quickly put out a statement insisting that was “pure fiction.”

Sen. Chuck Schumer just yesterday called for delaying the ban — not stopping it — only to give TikTok more time to find a buyer.

If the ban isn’t overturned, TikTok should make good on their threat, shut the site down and let our corrupt establishment deal with the fallout.

Everyone in America needs to know the only reason TikTok was banned is because they allowed criticism of Israel to go viral.