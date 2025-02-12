‘Are they dumb?’ Critics let loose as Republican introduces bill to rename Greenland

By Jennifer Bowers Bahney – RawStory

Greenland could be renamed “Red, White and Blueland” if a GOP lawmaker gets his way and Donald Trump is able to absorb the Arctic island into the United States.

Trump has repeatedly stated his intention to take over the Danish territory for national security purposes despite Danish officials insisting the sparsely populated land is not for sale.

Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) put forth a bill Tuesday called the “Red, White, and Blueland Act of 2025.” According to the Post, the act “directs the secretary of the interior’s team to ensure federal paperwork gets updated to the new name and gives a six-month deadline to complete that task.”

In a statement to The New York Post, Carter declared, “America is back and will soon be bigger than ever with the addition of Red, White, and Blueland.”

He continued, “President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal.”

According to The Post, “Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended the president’s goal of taking Greenland by highlighting U.S. military support for the island territory and a 1951 treaty to defend it in the event of an attack.”

Rubio said during a podcast interview, “If we’re already on the hook for having to do that, then we might as well have more control over what happens there. This is not a joke. This is not about acquiring land for the purpose of acquiring land. This is in our national interest and it needs to be solved.”

A new poll commissioned by Danish newspaper Berlingske and Greenlandic daily Sermitsiaq, found that just six percent of Greenlanders want to be absorbed by the U.S.

The congressman also posted to social media, “RT for Red, White, & Blueland,” with a drawing of the territory sporting a “USA” sign.

Reaction to Rep. Carter’s suggestion has been harsh. One person posted, “IM SORRY, A BILL TO RENAME GREENLAND TO ‘Red, White, and Blueland’. Are they that dumb? This is embarrassing and cringe,” while another posted, “Clown. Show.”

