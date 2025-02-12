If Covid wasn’t planned ahead of time, how did so many prominent people and organisations know there would be a “pandemic” before it happened?

If Covid wasn't planned ahead of time, how did so many prominent people and organisations know there would be a "pandemic" before it happened? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fIWrq97IqF — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) February 11, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



