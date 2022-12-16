As crypto currencies plummet, Trump launches one of his own

Why not? His supporters are confirmed suckers.

Donald Trump and his supporters hyped up a “major announcement” he was making today. The announcement? He is selling $99 dollar trading cards with him drawn as Superman. Does he really want to run at this point or just squeeze our the last few dollars out of supporters?

They are not even physical cards. They are NFTs which that entire market crashed like a year ago.