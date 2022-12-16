American Tragedy! Baby Boy Dies Of Massive Blood Clot After Hospital Refused Non-Vaxxed Blood Transfusion

NewsWars – by Kelen McBreen

Born on January 3rd, baby Alex had trouble breathing and was soon diagnosed with tracheoesophageal fistula and Double Outlet Right Ventricle (DORV).

In order to receive the care he needed, Alex was life-flighted from Richland, Washington to Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital in Spokane, Washington.

On January 24th, baby Alex had his tracheoesophageal fistula fixed but the healing process was interrupted by leaking around his stitches.

By February 4th, the leaking had stopped and surgery was scheduled for February 10th.

The plan was for the infant to have a band placed around his pulmonary artery in order to restrict blood flow to his lungs while he grew big enough to endure heart surgery to address the DORV diagnosis.

However, the hospital allegedly ignored the parents’ request to use blood not tainted by the experimental and dangerous Covid mRNA jabs, and baby Alex subsequently experienced a blood clot reaching from his left knee all the way to his heart.

This terrifying occurrence, which the parents feared might take place if vaccinated blood was put into the baby’s body, happened in a matter of days.

No amount of medication, blood thinners, or antibiotics was able to shrink the massive clot or rid his body of the infection, and baby Alex sadly passed away on February 17th.

Excerpt written by Alex’s father, Ron:

The parents allegedly had a healthy family friend die of a heart attack soon after receiving a Covid-19 shot, which in turn made the family suspicious of the potential dangers of the vaccines.

This personal experience played a role in their decision to request unvaccinated blood for their child’s medical procedure.

The family was even able to find a donor meeting their qualifications, but the hospital claimed they couldn’t find the blood and gave baby Alex blood from the hospital stockpile.

In a shocking turn of events, the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital is now supposedly telling the family there’s no record of baby Alex ever having been at the hospital despite pictures, medical bills, and a death certificate verifying his stay.

The Twitter page Defeat The Mandates posted a thread about this somber subject on Tuesday, detailing the family’s frightening story.

Alex’s parents will be joining Steve Kirsch Thursday night to further elaborate on this case of medical tyranny.

This story is extremely similar to a recent situation in New Zealand where a hospital denied a boy named Will the unvaccinated blood his parents requested for his emergency heart surgery.

Luckily for Will’s parents, hospital staffers may have secretly used unvaccinated blood, and baby Will survived his surgery and is recovering well.

