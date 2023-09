As polls show the majority of Americans now opposing further funds to the war in Ukraine, and as Biden’s new request for $26 billion more is struggling to get a House floor vote, Blinken goes to Kiev to announce another $1 billion for Ukraine.

From the saviors of democracy.🇺🇸🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/5HeEvHcUhQ

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 6, 2023