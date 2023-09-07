One thought on “NYC Mayor Eric Adams expIodes: The migrants will “destroy New York City” and “everyone will be impacted”

  1. Everyone, eh? When the “migrants” aka illegals “impact” you affluenzas in your high-rise mansions, let me know…or are you gonna bus them to Martha’s Vineyard? Bwahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*