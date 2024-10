🚨 🇺🇸 Asheville, North Carolina

“Everything is destroyed”

The true extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Helene is only just starting to be realised, as survivors are only just beginning to reconnect to the grid.

There is still very much Legacy Media Black on what’s… pic.twitter.com/Qfs7bhCYka

— Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) October 21, 2024