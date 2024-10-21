Reuters: Gazans Revere Sinwar’s Defiant End – ‘How Heroes Die’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Israel made a huge mistake by releasing video of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s final moments.
From Reuters, “Gazans revere Sinwar’s defiant end: Throwing a stick at an Israeli drone”:
For one Gazan father, Yahya Sinwar’s death in battle trying to beat back a drone with a stick was “how heroes die.” For others, it was an example for future generations even as some lamented the ruinous cost of the war he sparked with Israel.
Sinwar, the architect of Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.
A video of some of his final minutes, showing him masked and wounded in a shell-smashed apartment trying to hurl a stick at a drone filming him inspired pride among Palestinians.
“He died a hero, attacking not fleeing, clutching his rifle, and engaging against the occupation army at the front line,” a Hamas statement mourning Sinwar’s death said.
In the statement, Hamas vowed his death would only strengthen the movement, adding that it wouldn’t compromise on conditions to reach a ceasefire deal with Israel.
“He died wearing a military vest, fighting with a rifle and grenades, and when he was wounded and was bleeding he fought with a stick. This is how heroes die,” said Adel Rajab, 60, a father of two in Gaza.
“I have watched the video 30 times since last night, there is no better way to die,” said Ali, a 30-year-old taxi driver in Gaza.
“I will make this video a daily duty to watch for my sons, and my grandsons in the future,” said the father of two.
Sinwar was also widely revered on social media:
🇵🇸 Covered in dust & rubble, missing his trigger finger and arm in an iron tourniquet, Sinwar gave the last full measure of devotion. He died for his friends, defiant to the full might & cowardly power of the terror colony to the literal very end by hurling a projectile at the… https://t.co/nsmdjmLNQd pic.twitter.com/C4Rgvsr3GL
— Sam Parker-ucas Gage🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) October 18, 2024
One day later, it started to set in among Israelis that they made a gross miscalculation.
