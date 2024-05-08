“Asylum seekers” in Belgium attack a Flemish boy and beat him without any mercy. Is this Europe you want for your children?

“Asylum seekers” in Belgium attack a Flemish boy and beat him without any mercy. Is this Europe you want for your children? pic.twitter.com/ZysIcKMME1 — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) May 6, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



