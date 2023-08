Australian government is hit with class action lawsuit over Covid vaccines

Hey Fauci, Wollensky, Biden, Pfizer, Modern and others – you’re next

Props to Charlene & Ty Bollinger for educating the world with https://t.co/OCIWNJcWCz https://t.co/tLw8yYtRi5

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 31, 2023