Australian politician admits she voted for the genocide in Gaza to continue because she was blackmailed by the US. pic.twitter.com/i9XLPWw8ve
— Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) November 19, 2024
2 thoughts on “Australian politician admits she voted for the genocide in Gaza to continue because she was blackmailed by the US.”
It is never easy to speak to a slave robot.
.
So I guess doing the right thing means nothing. Morality out the window.
Typical politician. Who you know, not how well you do your job.