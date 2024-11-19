Israeli Forces Kill 76 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Gaza’s Health Ministry said Monday that Israeli attacks killed at least 76 Palestinians and wounded 158 more in the previous 24-hour period as Israeli strikes continued to pound targets across the Strip.

Strikes on Monday included an attack on a house in Beit Lahia, a city in northern Gaza that’s been under a complete siege since early October as part of an ethnic cleansing campaign.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli strike in Beit Lahia killed at least 17 civilians. The strike was near the Kamal Adwan hospital, which also came under attack. According to Al Jazeera, people inside the hospital were injured by shrapnel when Israeli forces shelled the entrance.

In Gaza City, an Israeli strike hit a house, killing at least five Palestinians and injuring others. Israeli forces also targeted a house in Jabalia, killing one woman and injuring her family members.

An injured child brought to the al-Ahli Hospital after the Israeli attacks on Gaza City on November 18, 2024 (IMAGO/APAimages via Reuters Connect)

Israeli attacks were also reported in central and southern Gaza. Near the southern city of Rafah, an Israeli drone targeted a group of Palestinians, killing at least one. The Israeli military also bombed the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, killing at least four.

The Health Ministry said the latest violence brought its death toll up to 43,922 and the number of wounded to 103,898. The figures don’t account for Palestinians missing and presumed dead under the rubble, which has previously been estimated to be over 10,000.

A group of American healthcare workers who volunteered in Gaza estimated in an open letter to President Biden in October that the US-backed Israeli bombing campaign and siege have killed at least 118,908 Palestinians, including over 60,000 who have starved to death. Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, who led the letter, told Antiwar.com in a recent interview that the estimate was the bare minimum they came up with by looking at the available data.