BC authorizes giving free fentanyl to kids without parental consent

By Jen Hodgson – Western Standard

The Government of British Columbia has authorized a policy where a ‘safer supply’ of fentanyl can be provided to minors without permission from their parents.

Providing ‘safer supply’ drugs is not a new concept in BC, as the province has been providing fentanyl to its residents since 2020.

Youth across the province will now be able to access taxpayer-funded recreational fentanyl without their parents even knowing. There is no minimum age cited for providing minors with the controversial drug, according to the National Post.

In August, the BC Centre on Substance Use (BCCSU) arranged for both doctors and nurses to prescribe ‘safe’ fentanyl tablets to adults and minors — and the BCCSU confirmed to the publication via email that it had been contracted by the Province of BC to develop a protocol “to further support clinicians prescribing safer supply across the province.”

The only guidelines surrounding the distribution of fentanyl for minors is though a “two prescriber approval system,” where one medical professional conducts an intake interview and another one reviews the youth’s chart. The minor can then give “informed consent” to receive the drug at taxpayers’ expense.

Youth are considered capable to give informed consent in BC if they say they understand what a medical invention involves, why it is needed and its risks and benefits, per the National Post.

Addiction physician Dr. Leonora Regenstreif from Hamilton, ON found it highly unlikely two health professionals would challenge another’s decision to prescribe when working closely in one medical centre.

The documents put together by BCCSU do not mention the role of parents, or their rights over their addicted children.