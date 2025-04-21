Berklee’s new professor demanded Jews ‘apologize’ for ‘oppressing’ black people in 2020: REPORT

By Patrick McDonald – Campus Reform

The current chair of the Brass Department at the Berklee College of Music in Boston has previously described Jews as oppressive and exploitative.

In 2020, Nicholas Payton posted a video to Instagram in which he critiqued Jewish people for “oppressing” and “exploiting” black people, telling Jews to “apologize” and “atone,” as noted by The Washington Free Beacon.

The college announced in September that Payton would be the new chair of the school’s Brass Department.

“We are looking forward to Nicholas Payton’s contribution to the Berklee community by engaging faculty, supporting students, and developing curriculum,” Berklee Dean Sean Skeete said at the time. “I believe his experience as a world-class artist and educator will further advance Berklee’s reputation as a leader in arts education.”

“It’s an honor to be appointed chair of brass at the preeminent modern music college of the world,” Payton stated in the school’s announcement.

The college also described Payton’s background and music interests, but did not acknowledge that Payton has a history of making anti-Jewish statements.

“All these so-called Jews mad, because how dare I make them face the facts of their sordid past and present of them oppressing black people,” Payton said in the 2020 video posted to Instagram.

“So you want to help liberate black people? You want to help free us? Then free us from amongst yourselves,” Payton added. “And don’t be mad ‘cause I shared Torah-carrying Jews. Expose how Jewish people have exploited us. Apologize for it and atone and do better.”

The Washington Free Beacon has also reported that Payton previously shared a post claiming that Jews are “irrefutably associated” with “every historic horror.”

“Amazing how Jews always have a ‘negligible’ role in every historic horror that they’ve been irrefutably associated with it,” Payton shared in 2020. “What an amazing coincidence! ALL the other races contain plenty of monstrous psychopaths, but Jews, magically, are clean as a whistle! INCREDIBLE!”

“They still control a large portion of the media and entertainment industry,” Payton asserted. “And I maintain their history in the music business has often been oppressive.”

That same year, Payton also reposted a video on his Instagram account that describes Jewish people as the “Synagogue of Satan.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Berklee College of Music and the school’s Brass Department for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.