Biden admin says number of illegal immigrants living in legal limbo in US will hit 8 MILLION by October

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

The Biden administration ihas predicted that the number of migrants with uncertain legal status living in the United States will jump to around 8 million by October. More than 8 million people have crossed the border illegally into the US since Biden took office in 2021.

Since 2019, the number has more than doubled, and with the crisis at the southern border showing no signs of letting up any time soon, further backlog in the already overflowing immigration court system is expected.

Many of those who enter the US illegally apply for asylum and are given court dates 5 to 7 years into the future, and because Biden reversed Trump’s order that those waiting for their asylum hearings should wait in Mexico, those persons are waiting in the United States.

Jose Ibarra entered the US illegally in September 2023 from Venezuela and filed an asylum claim with his wife and her five-year-old son. He was then arrested in New York City for child endangerment, released, the record sealed, and went to Georgia where he was arrested and charged with murder in the death of Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley.

According to Axios, Immigration and Customs Enforcement currently has around 40,000 detention beds, which is only a fraction of those necessary to hold the millions of illegal immigrant who have poured into the country since Biden took office and reversed Trump’s restrictive border measures.

Those who aren’t being held by ICE are listed on what’s known as the “non-detained docket.”

Government predictions obtained by Axios revealed that an estimated 2 million of the 8 million people expected to have made their way into the country by October will be “high-priority cases,” those who have already received deportation orders as well as those who have criminal charges or pending criminal charges.

When Joe Biden first took office, there were around 3 million people on the “non-detained docket,” and over the proceeding three fiscal years, that number has climbed, hitting 3.7 million in FY2021, 4.8 million in FY2022, and 6.2 million in FY2023. If it reaches the predicted 8.1 million by the end of FY2024, it will mark a 167 percent increase since the beginning of his presidency.

Officials in the Biden administration have failed to take action to solve the crisis at the southern border, and have opted to blame Republicans instead of taking responsibility themselves.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed last year that the border was “secure,” and has since been impeached for his inability to fix what Democrats and Republicans alike have repeatedly pointed out is a broken system.