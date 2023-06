Biden, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slowly lowers his hand from his heart after realizing they’re playing the Indian national anthem first

Biden, alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slowly lowers his hand from his heart after realizing they're playing the Indian national anthem first pic.twitter.com/hcb0cpjFmN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet