Biden promises new $375 million military aid package for Ukraine by TASS

HIROSHIMA /Japan/, May 21. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden said that the country will allocate $375 million as part of the new military aid package to Ukraine, the White House reported on Sunday.

Reuters earlier reported that Biden had announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include “ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles”.

The US has delivered $35.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine since February 24, 2022, and $36.9 billion during Joe Biden’s tenure in office, the Pentagon press office previously reported.