Biden Setting Stage For Second Round Of Medical Martial Law

By Ethan Huff – NaturalNews.com

The regime of fake president Joe Biden is setting in stone a new “permanent” federal agency to handle future “pandemics” – because the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) was only just the beginning.

Called the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy (OPPR), the agency was hastily and quietly established on July 21 to handle whatever the globalists have in store for the world as the next Covid 2.0 event.

It would seem as though the three-year covid psy-op was merely a test run to iron out the kinks for the next much bigger psy-op even. Covid was the catalyst for implementing the OPPR, much like how the 9/11 terrorist attacks were the catalyst for the Bush regime to establish the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The way it works is the government stages an “emergency” or “disaster” that is then uses as an excuse to expand the government’s power. 9/11 brought about airport tyranny (i.e., naked body scanners, pat downs) while covid is bringing about the OPPR, which will oversee enforcement of the next round of masking, lockdowns, and forced injections.

(Related: People injured by covid “vaccines” are suing the Biden regime for forcing them to get it.)

All this is a product of Donald Trump and his Operation Warp Speed scheme

Just like Operation Warp Speed under Donald “father of the [killer] vaccine” Trump was headed up by the U.S. military, the OPPR will be overseen by a retired Air Force Maj. General by the name of Paul Friedrichs.

Even though Biden promised months ago that covid was done and over, his regime felt the need to establish the OPPR and put a military general in charge of it. What do they know is coming that the rest of the world is unaware of?

“By creating this new office and emphasizing that it will be ‘permanent,’ this is a red flag that should have our keen attention,” warns Leo Hohmann. “Is the government, still drunk with new powers gained from the last pandemic, telegraphing to us plebeians that another pandemic is right around the corner?”

Recall that in a May 15, 2020, news release from then-President Trump’s Department of Defense (DoD), it was announced that Gen. Gustave F. Perna, another military general, had been appointed as CEO of Operation Warp Speed, which was Trump’s fast-tracked unleashing of covid “vaccines.”

When Trump announced the launch of Operation Warp Speed, he specified that it was about getting covid jabs out to the masses quickly. What many people missed, however, is that Operation Warp Speed also deals with future “pandemics,” going hand in hand with the new OPPR.

“You know it’s a massive job to give this vaccine,” Trump stated at the time in an interview with Fox Business Network.

“Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year, we’re going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly.”

Trump created the “vaccine” and fast-tracked its release before handing off the baton to Biden to mandate the shots. Now, we are seeing how Operation Warp Speed was the predecessor to the OPPR, going hand in hand with the agenda to subdue the masses under medical fascism once the next “emergency” arrives.

“After initially criticizing what Trump had done in terms of ‘operation warp speed,’ Joe Biden, once he took office, continued the Trump policy of militarizing and pressurizing the vaccine rollout,” Hohmann explains.

“The aforementioned military operation was so successful that the Biden administration is now making it permanent and taking it to the next level.”

What will the next Covid 2.0 “pandemic” event entail?

