US deploys fleet of destroyers to Alaska to monitor ‘unprecedented’ Russian, Chinese naval patrol

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

In early August, eleven Russian and Chinese ships were spotted near Alaska‘s Aleutian Islands, prompting the United States to deploy a fleet of destroyers to monitor the situation.

While the enemy ships have since retreated, the unprecedented nature of the move has left the nation’s defense agencies on high alert.

As the Wall Street Journal reports, the Russian and Chinese ships never entered American territory, remaining within international waters for the duration of their voyage. Nonetheless, they were monitored by four US destroyers as well as a P-8 Poseidon aircraft.

Alaskan senator Dan Sullivan called the exercise “unprecedented,” not just for his state but for the country as a whole, expressing fear over the fact that the Chinese and Russians are “increasingly working together.”

Fellow senator Lisa Murkowski echoed her colleague’s sentiments, but added that the events should serve as “a stark reminder of Alaska’s proximity to both China and Russia, as well as the essential role our state plays in our national defense and terrirtorial soverignty.” She went on to call for increased funding for military investments in Alaska.

The Chinese Embassy attempted to downplay the seriousness of the situation, suggesting it was not meant to come off as a provocation.

“According to the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries, naval vessels of the two countries have recently conducted joint maritime patrols in relevant waters in the western and northern Pacific Ocean,” spokesman Liu Pengyu said. “This action is not targeted at any third party and has nothing to do with the current international and regional situation.”

While a floatilla of this size has not been seen before, this is not the first time Russian and Chinese ships have been spotted near American waters. In September 2022, a joint naval exercise took place near the Aleutian Islands, but was only monitored by one US Coast Guard vessel.