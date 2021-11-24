Biden Tells Americans Struggling to Pay For Food and Gas They Need “Perspective” – Hours Before He Jets Off to $30 Million Nantucket Estate

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks on the economy and his administration’s efforts to ease the supply chain crisis and lower gas prices.

Joe Biden lectured struggling Americans, telling them they need to “maintain perspective.”

Americans are struggling to pay for food, gas, heat and housing because of Joe Biden’s bad policies but he doesn’t care.

“Blue Collar” Joe Biden is jet-setting to Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts, to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast on taxpayer dime.

“It’s important to maintain perspective about where our economy stands today,” Biden said hours before he jets off to a $30 million Nantucket estate.

VIDEO:

Joe Biden lectures struggling Americans, telling them to have some "perspective about where our economy stands today." pic.twitter.com/TQzMmel0vh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 23, 2021

Once again Joe Biden turned his back on reporters and didn’t answer any questions.

VIDEO:

"Lots of questions for the President there, he Is not answering any of them." – MSNBC’s Katy Tur pic.twitter.com/dMI6AdzErr — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 23, 2021

Gateway Pundit