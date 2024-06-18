Biden’s Secret Service Agent Robbed At Gunpoint During California Visit

By Mark Steffen – Trending Politics News

A U.S. Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint at the same time President Joe Biden joined Hollywood elites for a mammoth fundraising event.

Fox News reported that the incident occurred Saturday night around 9:15 p.m. in Tustin, about one hour outside of Los Angeles where President Biden joined former President Barack Obama and a gala of celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, and Barbra Streisand to raise at least $30 million for his reelection campaign. The agent’s bag was stolen before a colleague fired his weapon at the getaway vehicle. Officers with the Tustin Police Department responded to the scene and collected some of the agent’s belongings.

The suspects remain at large, and police have issued a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a 2004-2006 silver Infiniti FX35 or similar vehicle, the outlet added. The New York Times reported it was not immediately clear if the robbery was related to President Biden’s visit. Initial documentation by the Tustin Police Department likewise did not clarify how many suspects participated in the robbery or if they were injured in the shooting, only that no individuals had been located yet.

The scene occurred at a former military base in Orange County, and it was not confirmed by either outlet that the Secret Service agents were in town as part of President Biden’s security detail for the glitzy event. Others at Biden’s event with Obama likely had their hands full: at one point, the elderly incumbent froze on stage, staring vacantly into the audience before President Obama grabbed his wrist and pulled him along for the next portion of the program.

Biden, 81, has upended traditional event preparations for the president as the oldest ever to hold the office. After a number of high-profile falls or tripping on stairs, the White House launched a full-scale effort behind the scenes to prevent similar situations from occurring. Handlers for the president have remained close to him throughout recent events; among them was the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, who was seen last week escorting her husband away from a G7 event after he appeared to keel over on stage . Special grippy black sneakers have been employed to keep Biden from slipping while out in public, and he now boards Air Force One from a smaller auxiliary set of stairs.

Other security lapses around the president have come from those inside the White House. Last summer a bag of cocaine was discovered in the West Wing not long after embattled first son Hunter Biden was on the premises to celebrate the Fourth of July with the president’s family. Hunter, who was recently convicted on felony gun charges, was not named as the culprit, and the Secret Service declined to name who was responsible or how the drugs made their way into a secure area.