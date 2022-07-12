Biden’s War Machine Is Sending Another $1.7 Billion To Ukraine

The Biden administration is announcing another $1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine, bringing the total taxpayer money spent on the proxy war more than $65 billion since the Russia invaded the European nation.

NOW – U.S. announces additional $1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gy3a3HjnMh — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 12, 2022

The additional aid was announced on Tuesday and is partially sponsored by the U.S. Agency of International Development (USAID).

A statement from USAID says, “This additional funding will provide emergency food and cash assistance, safe drinking water, accessible shelter, logistical support, humanitarian coordination and protection, emergency health care, including mental health care and support for survivors of gender-based violence. This funding is in addition to USAID’s support for activities aimed specifically at alleviating shelter concerns during the coming winter months.”

It goes on to state, “The provision of cash will offset increased heating costs through the purchase of fuel for electricity, materials for light renovations (insulation), and the distribution of thermal blankets and winter clothes and shoes, especially for children and the elderly.”

To date, USAID has given the Ukrainian government $4 billion in budgetary support. The organization said these funds have been used to keep gas and electricity flowing to hospitals and schools, get humanitarian supplies to citizens, and pay the salaries of civil servants and teachers.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power said that as Putin’s “assault on Ukraine’s public services continues, the United States is rushing in with financial support to help the government keep the lights on, provide essential services to innocent citizens and pay the health care workers who are providing lifesaving support on the frontlines.”

The continuous delivery of ongoing aid packages is in addition to the initial $54 billion in aid Congress approved at the beginning of the war.

Biden has continued to state this habitual spending on Ukraine will continue indefinitely. “We are going to support Ukraine as long as it takes,” Joe Biden said recently at a press conference during the NATO summit in Madrid.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for $750 billion to aid in the reconstruction of Ukraine. He said the rebuilding is the “common task of the entire democratic world.”

“The reconstruction of Ukraine is not a local project, is not a project of one nation, but a common task of the entire democratic world — all countries, all countries who can say they are civilized,” Zelenskyy said.

It is unknown how much more American taxpayer dollars will go to Ukraine as the war continues.

