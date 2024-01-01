Bill Clinton to be unmasked as ‘Doe 36’ and identified more than 50 times in Jeffrey Epstein doc dump

By Alex Oliveira -NY Post

Former President Bill Clinton will be identified as “John Doe 36” in a trove of court documents related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein which are expected to be released this week, according to a report.

Clinton, 77, is mentioned more than 50 times across redacted documents related to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, according to ABC News.

Many of the references to Clinton are believed to stem from Giuffre’s attempts to compel the former president to testify against the late sex offender and his former paramour and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Other Clinton mentions are expected to be related to attempts from both Maxwell and Giuffre to make Epstein come clean in 2016 after he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights during a deposition in that lawsuit.

The documents are not expected to implicate Clinton in any illegal activity, ABC reported.

The names of more than 170 people — known only as John and Jane Does previously — with ties to Epstein are expected to be revealed in the documents after Manhattan federal Judge Loretta Preska ruled just before Christmas they would be unsealed in the new year.

Because of the New Year’s Day holiday, the documents are expected to be released beginning on Jan. 2.

8 Jeffrey Epstein and President Clinton shake hands during a tour of the White House as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on, taken in 1993. William J. Clinton Presidential Library

8 Clinton with Ghislaine Maxwell stand on steps of Eptsein’s private jet, “The Lolita Express”, in 2002. MEGA

8 Bill Clinton is given a shoulder massage by Epstein victim, Chauntae Davies, at a small airport in Portugal in 2002 MEGA

Several people identified in the documents have already had their association with Epstein or his vile sex-trafficking ring exposed.

Many accusers and alleged victims are expected to be named, along with people who worked for Epstein over the years, were a part of his inner circle, or allegedly participated in his crimes.

One such individual includes Prince Andrew, who Giuffre was allegedly told to have sex with by Maxwell and Epstein on numerous occasions.

8 Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton, in an undated photo together.

8 Ghislaine Maxwell insisted Clinton never visited the island, and the ex-president declined to testify claiming he was never there. SDNY

8 Clinton, 77, is mentioned more than 50 times across redacted documents related to a 2015 lawsuit from Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, pictured. TNS

Some of the documents are expected to include testimony from a woman known as “Jane Doe 162,” who testified about being with Prince Andrew at a 2001 party at Epstein’s NYC townhouse where Giuffre, then 17, alleged she was told to have sex with him.

The British royal has denied the allegations and has claimed he never met Giuffre, even though photos have emerged showing them together.

He eventually settled out of court a lawsuit brought by Giuffre.

Clinton, who was photographed with Epstein and flew on his private jet on numerous occasions, has denied having any nefarious connections with with sex offender.

8 Little St. James Island, one of Epstein’s properties. REUTERS

Giuffre attempted to subpoena him to testify in her lawsuit, claiming she met the former president at Epstein’s private Caribbean Island, Little St. James, ABC reported.