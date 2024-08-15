Blinken Approves $20 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed off on another $20 billion in US arms sales to Israel despite the Jewish state bombing schools with US arms, sniping children and being exposed for systematically raping Palestinian prisoners.
From The Times of Israel, “Blinken approves $20 billion sale of weapons to Israel, including F-15s”:
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved weapons sales of more than $20 billion to Israel, including F-15 fighter jets and nearly 33,000 tank shells.
In a notification to Congress, the State Department says that the sales “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats.”[…] The most notable approval is the $18.82 billion sale of F-15 fighter jets. This was the sale over which the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Gregory Meeks initially voiced concern before lifting his opposition.
Other sales included $774.1 million in tank shells, $102.5 million in advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, $61.1 million in 120mm high explosive mortar shells and $583.1 million in tactical vehicles.
Blinken helped push the “Hamas mass rape” hoax last year but now that Israel has been exposed for systematically raping Palestinian prisoners he not only has nothing to say about it but is actively rewarding them with another $20 billion in arms.
A poll last week found the majority of Americans oppose the US sending troops to defend Israel from an Iranian attack but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has already sent 4,500 Marines and sailors to the Mediterranean Sea and is amassing aircraft carriers, fighter jets, Navy destroyers and more to defend the Jewish state.
Israel is demanding that we fight their war with Iran and is issuing veiled threats that if we don’t we will get “a re-run of 9/11.”