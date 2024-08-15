Blinken Approves $20 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has signed off on another $20 billion in US arms sales to Israel despite the Jewish state bombing schools with US arms, sniping children and being exposed for systematically raping Palestinian prisoners.

From The Times of Israel, “Blinken approves $20 billion sale of weapons to Israel, including F-15s”:

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has approved weapons sales of more than $20 billion to Israel, including F-15 fighter jets and nearly 33,000 tank shells.

In a notification to Congress, the State Department says that the sales “will improve Israel’s capability to meet current and future enemy threats.”

Other sales included $774.1 million in tank shells, $102.5 million in advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, $61.1 million in 120mm high explosive mortar shells and $583.1 million in tactical vehicles.