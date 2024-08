The US spent 3 Trillion dollars, 2 decades of War and countless wasted lives To replace the Taliban with the Taliban 3 years on the Afghans are celebrating their victory over the “greatest military on earth” The parades Armor, air force and weapons all provided by the USA

The US spent 3 Trillion dollars, 2 decades of War and countless wasted lives To replace the Taliban with the Taliban 3 years on the Afghans are celebrating their victory over the "greatest military on earth" The parades Armor, air force and weapons all provided by the USA pic.twitter.com/ttuNBLjPHE — Chay Bowes (@BowesChay) August 14, 2024

